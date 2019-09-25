Concourse Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC); Hallmark Capital Management Has Trimmed Cdw (CDW) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 19,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 187,876 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85 million, down from 207,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 1.47M shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 132,570 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 121,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 506,785 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $215.84M for 19.78 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18,250 shares to 409,712 shares, valued at $10.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

