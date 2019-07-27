Concorde Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) as Share Value Declined; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding Has Boosted by Winfield Associates Inc

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.95M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.23% or 272,134 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 130,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 4,505 shares. Adage Cap Group Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 2.05M shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd stated it has 10.29 million shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 569,097 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,500 shares. 25.07M were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Asset Mngmt One Limited accumulated 0.04% or 665,095 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability holds 32,400 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Lpl Ltd Liability owns 921,237 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 116,179 shares.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing What Happens After The Dividend Cut For Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Annaly Capital (NLY) in Q1 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. Hamilton Thomas Edward also bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17. Shares for $2.89M were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.16 million activity. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, January 30.