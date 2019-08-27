Concorde Asset Management Upped Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $315,756; Community Financial Services Group Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $4.43 Million; Stock Declined

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 7.44M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares to 3,207 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).