Concorde Asset Management Upped Facebook (FB) Holding By $513,187; PRO MEDICUS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (PMCUF) SI Increased By 291.67%

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Concorde Asset Management Llc acquired 2,659 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 7,772 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 5,113 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $532.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $186.74. About 7.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie appears in front of UK lawmakers; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Probe Whether Facebook Data Use Violates Consent Decree (Video); 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLAYS POSITIVE ROLE IN ELECTIONS, HELPING LEADERS CONNECT WITH VOTERS-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst

PRO MEDICUS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) had an increase of 291.67% in short interest. PMCUF’s SI was 9,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 291.67% from 2,400 shares previously. With 5,400 avg volume, 2 days are for PRO MEDICUS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)’s short sellers to cover PMCUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 200 shares traded. Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.96% above currents $186.74 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 2,461 shares to 2,188 valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 2,458 shares and now owns 2,532 shares. Chimera Invt Corp was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems , picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It offers medical software for practice management; digital radiology integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; medical imaging software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software. It has a 220.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Visage RIS, Visage RIS/PACS, and Visage 7 names.