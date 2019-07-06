Concorde Asset Management Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $315,756; Lkq Corp. (LKQ) Holding Has Raised by National Investment Services Inc

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by 77.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 41,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,743 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 54,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.46 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,428 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Mgmt stated it has 1.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 11,447 are owned by Cetera Advisors Ltd Com. Advisory Alpha Ltd has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Da Davidson & Com has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Woodstock Corp has 0.41% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,624 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 2,546 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,598 were accumulated by Court Place Advsrs Llc. Philadelphia Trust Communications holds 1.47% or 92,605 shares. Amp has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). M&T Bancorp owns 46,111 shares. Hilltop Holding accumulated 1,512 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com accumulated 0.05% or 2,300 shares. Buckingham Cap stated it has 1,920 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp owns 15,095 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock Surges on Morgan Stanley Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ray Tracing Momentum Builds With Nvidia Launch – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why NVIDIA Stock Sank 25.2% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA’s De Facto Price Cut Sets Up a Battle With AMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). British Columbia Mgmt reported 87,980 shares stake. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 81,871 shares. Tru Communications Of Oklahoma invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bessemer Group Inc owns 292 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 150,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne holds 1.45% or 143,540 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 100 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 908,620 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 866 shares in its portfolio. Park Presidio Limited holds 9.74% or 2.94 million shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Huntington Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 6,484 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj owns 841,648 shares for 5.9% of their portfolio. Dean Associate Ltd Com reported 0.59% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,485 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.