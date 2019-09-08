Concorde Asset Management Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose; M&R Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) by $1.59 Million

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 412,195 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 1.61 million shares traded or 15.58% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 257,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 30,160 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd reported 78,167 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 15,814 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,136 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 14,903 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability reported 32,162 shares stake. Next Century Growth Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 89,766 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4.38M shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,466 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Baillie Gifford & Company has invested 0.33% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Aqr Ltd holds 0% or 7,369 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Company holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 13,143 shares. The New York-based Adi Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.73% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares to 49,559 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,131 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

