Concorde Asset Management Maintains Position in Paycom Software (PAYC); As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Has Lowered Its Position by $344,400

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $243.66. About 468,778 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 94,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 97,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08 million shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares to 10,428 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Paycom Software Processes Another Beat and Raise – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 550,622 shares. Winch Advisory Service invested in 1.04% or 15,325 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.52% or 600,549 shares in its portfolio. 34,757 are held by Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv. Mrj Capital Inc accumulated 16,512 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Davidson Investment Advisors, a Montana-based fund reported 261,288 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Lc holds 64,761 shares. White Pine Investment, a Michigan-based fund reported 35,420 shares. Guardian Mngmt invested in 31,773 shares or 3.39% of the stock. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guyasuta Investment Advisors owns 1.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 144,956 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Bank & Trust invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 15,697 shares to 39,224 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Trust S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 3,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).