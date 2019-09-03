Concorde Asset Management Maintains Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Smithbridge Asset Management Has Decreased Metlife Com (MET) Holding as Share Price Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 2.27M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $163.86. About 5.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 86,804 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 10,075 are held by Mitchell Mgmt. 4.70 million are held by Ameriprise Fin. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Jane Street Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7.11M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 116,363 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 15 shares. 629 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Sigma Counselors Inc accumulated 6,662 shares. 233,595 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc. Tanaka Capital Management invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pacific Global Investment accumulated 0.22% or 5,631 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 208,542 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 1.8% stake.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares to 3,207 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 7.76 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.