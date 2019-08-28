Concorde Asset Management Maintains Position in Nvidia (NVDA); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Raised by $555,750 Its Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 79,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.8. About 7.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares to 27,562 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.33 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 629 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management invested in 68 shares. 1,247 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 14,250 shares. Allstate has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Legacy Private Trust stated it has 16,898 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv holds 0.58% or 38,608 shares in its portfolio. 7.86 million are held by Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Peconic Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 37,965 shares or 5.11% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has 4.70 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Ally Inc holds 0.51% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Money Limited Liability Company holds 65,825 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Luther Cap reported 2.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gm Advisory Gru holds 1.19% or 30,828 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.25M shares. Vanguard Group owns 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 605.28 million shares. 159,250 were reported by Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation. Peninsula Asset holds 18,102 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price stated it has 3.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First State Bank Trust owns 8,941 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors invested in 67,074 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Ssi Invest Management invested in 0.17% or 17,253 shares. 224,018 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation. Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership has 2.14M shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,964 shares to 72,070 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,685 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

