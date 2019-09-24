Concorde Asset Management Lowered By $1.22 Million Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stake; Shorts at Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Raised By 7.49%

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 82.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 135,586 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 28,250 shares with $258,000 value, down from 163,836 last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $12.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 5.29 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) had an increase of 7.49% in short interest. ACLS’s SI was 829,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.49% from 771,200 shares previously. With 221,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s short sellers to cover ACLS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 75,925 shares traded. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has declined 25.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ACLS News: 20/03/2018 – Axcelis Announces New ‘Purion H’ Order From Leading Advanced Logic Chip Maker; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $114M-$118M; 09/03/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 110% to 8 Days; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Investors (ACLS); 08/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Axcelis Technologies on May 22 for “Ion source liner having a lip for ion implantation; 08/05/2018 – Axcelis Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $597.01 million. The firm offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It has a 26.42 P/E ratio. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base.

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 14,198 shares to 23,392 valued at $540,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (MBB) stake by 9,009 shares and now owns 24,293 shares. Ishares Tr (IEF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Gp Incorporated reported 23,588 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 472,548 are owned by United Services Automobile Association. King Luther Capital Management Corp stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 1.50M are owned by Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Com. American Research Communication has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 0.23% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Huntington Savings Bank owns 12,161 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Smith Moore And Communication has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Private Advisor Ltd reported 171,577 shares. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 24,362 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 9.02% above currents $8.87 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was made by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock. KEYES KEVIN also bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. On Friday, May 17 Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 90,000 shares.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06 million for 8.87 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.