Concorde Asset Management Lifted Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $407,760; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $2.94 Million; Share Price Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 68,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,049 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 87,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 335,633 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,255 shares to 128,379 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).