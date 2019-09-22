Concorde Asset Management Lifted Stake in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Increased Its Stake

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 9.81 million shares traded or 74.38% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Surprises 17 Unsuspecting Entrepreneurs Across the Country with Invitation to 5th Annual Open Call Event; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Meal Kits to More Stores; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market; 07/05/2018 – Walmart is restricting opioid prescriptions to under a seven-day supply, in an effort to curb the opioid epidemic; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 10/05/2018 – Consumers need to re-evaluate their relationships with internet companies that provide free services, according to this former Facebook executive; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users–Update; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users; 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 2.20B, EST. 2.19B; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand privacy commissioner joins criticism of Facebook data handling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Financial has 33,836 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 1.23% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 282 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,166 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,671 shares. Invest House Ltd Company invested in 246,708 shares or 4.99% of the stock. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bancshares Of Hutchinson reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Personal Fin Services reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Night Owl Cap Limited Company stated it has 4.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eastern National Bank reported 99,117 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.53% or 162,239 shares.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 24,782 shares to 61,042 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,188 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 130,117 shares to 785 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,210 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

