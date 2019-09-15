Concorde Asset Management Increases Stake in Facebook (FB); As Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Shares Declined, Winch Advisory Services Lowered Position by $371,611

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 30/05/2018 – Senator Mark Warner: Facebook’s move to create transparency around paid political ads isn’t going to be enough “Pretty darn good” – but misses the point, says Mark Warner; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO FOR ANSWERS TO REPORTS THAT PERSONAL DATA WAS PROVIDED TO THIRD PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 27/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: Facebook’s leadership sinks over 20 points in corporate reputation poll

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 10.20M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 13.70 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $191.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Ult Sht Trm Bd Etf (ULST) by 7,792 shares to 14,311 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 82,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 361,983 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hills National Bank reported 19,923 shares. Savings Bank has 22,666 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 451,300 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 161 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 299,541 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn LP reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Parsons Mngmt Ri invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Dodge Cox, a California-based fund reported 30.19M shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.39% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 1,855 are owned by Oakworth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,461 shares to 2,188 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,532 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,725 were accumulated by E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.51M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 16,199 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Truepoint owns 23,317 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Allen Llc reported 783,412 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc invested in 397,349 shares. Willis Investment Counsel has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grisanti Llc owns 52,595 shares or 5.54% of their US portfolio. Dsm Cap Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 6.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Compton Mngmt Ri stated it has 17,088 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Round Table Serv Limited Liability reported 2,076 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd reported 367,898 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.