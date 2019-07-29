Concorde Asset Management Increased Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding By $407,760; Lmr Partners Llp Lifted By $689,696 Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake

Lmr Partners Llp increased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 81.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 6,158 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 3.75%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 13,737 shares with $1.55M value, up from 7,579 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $28.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 198,482 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 34.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Concorde Asset Management Llc acquired 3,398 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 18.99%. The Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 13,308 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 9,910 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $7.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.93. About 384,118 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG sees continued weak industrial demand, cuts revenue growth target – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 18 – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 4,386 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs reported 581,631 shares. Van Strum Towne accumulated 3,178 shares. Ima Wealth owns 800 shares. Forbes J M & Llp holds 6,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,002 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Confluence Inv Ltd has 178,842 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Daiwa Inc has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm Limited reported 4,412 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada accumulated 0.01% or 1,456 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,501 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 215,364 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 541,484 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan.

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) stake by 23,208 shares to 21,372 valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 7,885 shares and now owns 6,373 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,862 shares to 8,211 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 11,073 shares and now owns 3,364 shares. Ishares Tr (MTUM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 13,397 shares. Capital World Investors, a California-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.15% or 22,880 shares. Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 1.08% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Morgan Stanley reported 175,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc has 3,670 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa), New York-based fund reported 1,713 shares. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 14,200 shares. Massachusetts Serv Communications Ma accumulated 358,905 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares owns 4,217 shares. Ellington Group Inc Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Toth Finance Advisory Corp has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 100 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The Nevada-based Navellier & Associate has invested 0.06% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Among 10 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) rating on Friday, March 8. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $128 target. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JMP Securities. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Sell” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, February 20.