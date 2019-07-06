Concorde Asset Management Increased Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Guggenheim Capital Increases Position in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 7,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,167 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 58,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 207,639 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,739 shares to 15,798 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 26,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,576 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Buy Wri (EXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Northern Tru Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 18,800 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 598,316 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 45,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Waterfront Llc reported 160,405 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc reported 2,000 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.08% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 8,412 shares. Washington State Bank owns 3 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 15,369 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests, Korea-based fund reported 5,357 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.37% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 241,000 shares. Chemical National Bank invested in 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest has 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 7,981 shares. Natixis Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,413 shares.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Announces Public Offering of Common Shares – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust Named One of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs Risk Report: Caution Merited – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested in 250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust invested in 1,133 shares. Agf America invested in 9,597 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Fiduciary Com holds 0.04% or 7,346 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.64% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 47,949 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited holds 1.23M shares. Daiwa Securities Grp owns 71,737 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bender Robert Assoc holds 16,369 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Company holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,732 were accumulated by Essex. Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc accumulated 91,524 shares. Tdam Usa Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,970 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Use Caution on Apple, Roku and Uber? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, GOOG, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Time To Sell This ‘No-Brainer’ Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tumble in Samsung profit forecast hits chip sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron, Intel, Nvidia: Shoes To Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).