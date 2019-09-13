Concorde Asset Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $513,187 as Valuation Rose; As Hubspot (HUBS) Market Valuation Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Cut by $9.32 Million Its Position

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 54,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 106,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.23M, down from 161,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $165.61. About 224,252 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $187.64. About 5.27M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Earlier in the week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before European lawmakers to apologize for the social media giant’s role in a massive data leak; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says Not Planning to Extend European Privacy Law Globally; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 16/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No, Facebook should not become a nonprofit; 18/04/2018 – Facebook makes changes to comply with a strict new EU privacy law – and US users will see them too; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce Financial Bank invested in 6,452 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 18 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 4,846 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 14,711 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability reported 3,924 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 50,771 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1,926 shares. Fmr owns 4.01M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Com reported 0.23% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 0.19% or 61,748 shares. First Advsrs Lp has 0.33% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Raymond James Fincl Service owns 6,183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 6 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc by 185,550 shares to 289,700 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 83,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Svmk Inc.

