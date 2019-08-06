Concorde Asset Management Has Upped Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $407,760; Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $786,640 as Market Value Declined

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 10.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 307,502 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fil has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Victory Capital Management reported 1.10M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Com holds 0.45% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 4,788 shares. Regions has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 669,734 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Corp has 2,271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sylebra Hk Limited owns 8.28% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.16 million shares. 48,717 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Swiss Commercial Bank has 160,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 22,880 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 13,143 shares. Lazard Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 56,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,361 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 221,959 shares. 9,499 are owned by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Waverton Mngmt Ltd holds 92,921 shares. Harbour Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,702 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 115,376 are held by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Geode Lc owns 56.86 million shares. Lipe Dalton stated it has 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fca Corp Tx reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 349,963 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.62% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel stated it has 2.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stearns Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.5% or 33,080 shares in its portfolio.