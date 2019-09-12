Concorde Asset Management Has Upped Facebook (FB) Position by $513,187; Crow Point Partners Has Boosted Stake in Exelon (EXC)

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 316,001 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15 million, up from 191,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 3.48M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action over face-tagging in photos -judge; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 12/04/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Questioning the Business of Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Op-Ed on FoxNews.com: `Facebook has been censoring or suppressing conservative speech for years’; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says User Safety Trumps Profits at Facebook: TOPLive; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 27/03/2018 – REPORTS OF FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG’S CONFIRMED ATTENDANCE ARE INCORRECT – HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 337 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Community State Bank Na invested in 46,685 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 4.06 million shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.03% or 22,725 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 182,894 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd invested in 0.07% or 45,098 shares. Acadian Asset Limited reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Matarin Management Ltd owns 78,908 shares. 5,263 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Tru. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 502 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Nexus Inv Inc invested in 4,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grimes Co Inc reported 4,401 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 75,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,827 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arbor Llc owns 4,028 shares. Advisory Alpha owns 1,339 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Channing Llc holds 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 43,067 shares. Moreover, Ghp Inv Advisors has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,415 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 9,056 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 72,384 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. United Financial Advisers owns 200,040 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monetary Management Gp Inc invested in 1.69% or 22,830 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Torray Ltd Llc reported 80,673 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Llc has invested 1.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,526 shares to 54,611 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,532 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.