Concorde Asset Management Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding; Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Upped by Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 4,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 77,960 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 73,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Frozen Out at Big European Bank — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO LAUNCH DATA ABUSE BOUNTY; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 19/03/2018 – There is some sentiment among investors that Facebook is “the worst of the FAANGs,” Cramer adds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3.61M shares. Aperio Group Llc stated it has 922,076 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt Services invested in 20,055 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 19,027 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,988 shares. Johnson Finance Gru Inc has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,603 shares. Grimes And Co Incorporated invested in 8,311 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Intersect Limited Liability Com owns 5,361 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Reik Co Limited Co has invested 0.91% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Raub Brock Limited Partnership has 4.76% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.22% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cookson Peirce And invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership reported 112,060 shares. White Pine Invest Company holds 65,437 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20,619 shares to 50,828 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,089 shares, and cut its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 24,782 shares to 61,042 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).