Concorde Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $415,402; Market Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gfs Advisors Cut Its Position by $3.92 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 20,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s PAC Has Donated to at Least Nine Senators Zuckerberg Faces; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Reviewing Whether Employee Knew of Trump Data Firm Leak; 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK – INVESTIGATION IS PART OF REVIEW TO DETERMINE ACCURACY OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS THAT FACEBOOK DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430,000, down from 4,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39B for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $351.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 200,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 40,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,213 shares to 21,482 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 34.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.