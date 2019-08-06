Concorde Asset Management Has Raised Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake By $310,716; Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Sentiment Is 0.64

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPIX) investors sentiment increased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 7 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 11 sold and decreased stakes in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.72 million shares, up from 3.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 54.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Concorde Asset Management Llc acquired 1,644 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 4,674 shares with $884,000 value, up from 3,030 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $13.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $226.46. About 151,122 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Analysts await Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. CPIX’s profit will be $776,857 for 29.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 77,115 shares. Ariel Investments Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 200,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 20,214 shares.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.20 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

More notable recent Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Reports 38% Revenue Growth In The First Quarter – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cumberland (CPIX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals To Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 3,001 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) has declined 5.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 7:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Garrett: Garrett Staff To Hold Mobile Office Hours In Campbell, Cumberland, Appomattox and Bedford Counties; 07/05/2018 – Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Senior Executive; 08/05/2018 – Cumberland Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Charter Review Commission Wed, 3/7/2018, 6:30 PM; 18/04/2018 – Pennsylvania’s Cumberland Valley Campaigns to Keep Itself Off the Map; 21/05/2018 – Town of Cumberland Votes to Sell Gem Water Utility to NineStar Connect; 06/03/2018 – Cumberland Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 6:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 6:30 PM

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $146,140 activity.

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) stake by 38,786 shares to 27,562 valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEI) stake by 7,519 shares and now owns 3,207 shares. Ishares Tr (SHY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Paycom Software Processes Another Beat and Raise – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Paycom had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.