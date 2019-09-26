Concorde Asset Management Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $513,187 as Valuation Rose; Axiom International Investors Decreased Its Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Position by $27.58 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25 million shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – The fault does not lie with Facebook, the researchers said, but more can be done by Facebook and other social login providers to prevent abuse; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 28/03/2018 – Denver7 News: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 10/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook going through ‘philosophical shift’; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 284,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 504,657 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.24 million, down from 789,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.06. About 183,554 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 81.8 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 05/04/2018 – Panama says will remove ambassador from Venezuela

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Growing Data Center Network Makes Facebook Stock a â€˜Buyâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: Market Sinks Despite Bakkt Futures Launch, Facebook (NASDAQ: $FB) Reveals Libra Basket of Currencies and SIX Debuts DLT-Based Exchange Prototype – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: U.S. Airfares Continue to Rise, JBLU, CPA, LTM in Focus – Zacks.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Copa Holdings SA (CPA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Just In: Copa Holdings Stock Upgraded After Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

