Concorde Asset Management Has Raised Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding by $1.32 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Anthem Com (ANTM) Shares Rose, Whittier Trust Co Has Boosted Its Stake

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 71,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 67,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $272.45. About 367,395 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 4.22M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 13,855 shares to 842 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,095 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares to 10,428 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. The insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 was made by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. 300,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN.

