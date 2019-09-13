Concorde Asset Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position by $513,187; Valuation Rose; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 19,941 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $187.42. About 2.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 21/03/2018 – HAMBURG DATA REGULATOR TO ASK FACEBOOK TO SWITCH APP SETTINGS; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee; 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Finance accumulated 0.17% or 80,016 shares. Sterling Inv Management Inc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,045 shares. Architects owns 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,969 shares. Sands Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.84 million shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 127,765 shares or 10% of its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Company holds 1,443 shares. Wedgewood Prtn Inc holds 8.44% or 516,753 shares in its portfolio. Qvt Limited Partnership holds 16,617 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.06% or 1,771 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr, California-based fund reported 66,207 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Snow Cap Mgmt Lp reported 12,200 shares stake. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 220,901 shares. Argent Co invested in 39,278 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 74,217 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robinson Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.32% or 651,350 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.19% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 176,568 shares. Rmb Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 24,035 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 72,717 shares. Raymond James has 153,545 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 414,521 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 148,203 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested in 40,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl reported 12,017 shares. 5,525 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 25,957 shares. City Of London Mngmt Com holds 0.15% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) or 207,166 shares.