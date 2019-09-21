Concorde Asset Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position by $513,187; Monarch Capital Management Increases Position in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 1.11 million shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 18/05/2018 – FIVE STAR POSTS GOVERNMENT PROGRAM ON DI MAIO’S FACEBOOK PAGE; 12/04/2018 – Oakmark’s Bill Nygren said Facebook’s recent decline makes its valuation much more attractive; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 24,782 shares to 61,042 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,721 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53M and $279.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.