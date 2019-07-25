Concorde Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $310,716 as Stock Value Rose; Riverpark Advisors Has Increased Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $223.5. About 619,662 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $234.99. About 382,242 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 5,864 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Raymond James Advsr Incorporated accumulated 45,850 shares. Scout Invs holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 143,506 shares. Tru Advsrs owns 0.94% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,275 shares. 3,846 are owned by Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 235,768 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Archon Ptnrs Limited Company has 2.25% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 44,000 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,289 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 5,828 shares. Stanley owns 22,672 shares. 1St Source Bank holds 0.06% or 2,665 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 461,646 shares. Veritable LP reported 830 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,362 shares to 13,722 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,055 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65M.