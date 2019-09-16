Concorde Asset Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake By $513,187; Ball (BLL) Shorts Lowered By 2.65%

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. BLL’s SI was 10.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 11.03 million shares previously. With 2.24M avg volume, 5 days are for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)’s short sellers to cover BLL’s short positions. The SI to Ball Corporation’s float is 3.25%. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 708,933 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 24/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Two and Three; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports `SB Nation’; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Concorde Asset Management Llc acquired 2,659 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 7,772 shares with $1.51M value, up from 5,113 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $530.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.01. About 3.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 81,319 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Founders Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.12% stake. Country Tru Bancorporation owns 216,582 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd reported 42,300 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dana Advsr accumulated 215,387 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,182 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 17,379 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,027 shares. 40,924 are held by Mai Cap Mngmt. Lakewood Capital LP has invested 4.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vanguard Gru reported 180.68M shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls reported 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.73 million shares. Meritage Port owns 63,468 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha" on September 14, 2019

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of stock was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 16.60% above currents $186.01 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America.

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) stake by 135,586 shares to 28,250 valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 9,481 shares and now owns 65,622 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Commerce L L C owns 2.11 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 847 shares. United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 6,029 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp reported 130,694 shares. Fayez Sarofim Communications stated it has 12,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp owns 243,728 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Invesco has invested 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Ameritas Prns owns 32,392 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Focused Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Fragasso reported 56,317 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 313,433 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 5.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $24.14 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 47.64 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.