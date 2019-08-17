Concorde Asset Management Has Increased Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $407,760; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Savant Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $800,226

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 247,951 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs holds 0.98% or 10,825 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Incorporated owns 16,056 shares. M Holdings Secs Inc has 0.26% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,007 shares. Swift Run Capital Management Limited Co owns 0.53% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,000 shares. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,577 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Korea invested in 506,331 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 32,751 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 64,128 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 146,309 shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 40,134 shares. Raymond James Associate has 0.32% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.11M shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability holds 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 5,352 shares. Moreover, Weybosset And Mgmt has 0.27% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 3,389 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “These Traders Would Stay Away From McDonald’s For Now – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,364 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 126,432 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 5,061 shares. Adirondack Tru Company stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.04% or 13,308 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 33,425 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 34,427 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 833,289 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm holds 0.01% or 2,959 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.11% or 22,580 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 38,444 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cap World, a California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com Earnings: WIX Stock Gets Walloped on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.