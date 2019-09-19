Concorde Asset Management Has Increased Position in Facebook (FB); As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Market Value Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased by $477,659 Its Holding

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Be Probed by FTC for Use of Personal Data; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – Laura Litvan: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REVIEW PLATFORM, INVESTIGATE ALL APPS; 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 02/05/2018 – Facebook Feud Set for EU Court as Dublin Judge Resists Delay Bid

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 5,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 432,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.52M, up from 427,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 1.41 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS TREATMENT BENEFITS TO HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE (HRQL) WERE SEEN WITHIN EIGHT MONTHS AND PERSISTED AT THREE-YEAR FOLLOW UP PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ISSUES EMAILED STATEMENT ON CONTRACT WITH COHEN’S FIRM; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 4th Update; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’ tone-deaf response to Michael Cohen: troubling, but not surprising; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 13/04/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Mkt Unchanged; 26/03/2018 – Alcon, the eye care business of Novartis, returned to sales growth last year; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Rare Form of Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) by 12,184 shares to 172,419 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. by 161,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.89M shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Guardian stated it has 629,554 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd owns 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,270 shares. Arrow owns 33,836 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il invested in 2,391 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 6,735 shares. Wms Lc owns 2,868 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 1,771 shares stake. Modera Wealth Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,840 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc owns 2,578 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 18,800 are held by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company Incorporated. Hanseatic Mngmt Services holds 13,617 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Brown Capital Mgmt Lc reported 20,035 shares. 63,468 are owned by Meritage Port Mngmt. Tb Alternative Assets accumulated 57,000 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 580,236 shares.

