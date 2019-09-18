Concorde Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $513,187 as Market Valuation Rose; Nli International Holding in Autozone (AZO) Trimmed by $1.16 Million

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $188.01. About 8.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COULD USE CHIPS FOR CONSUMER DEVICES, SERVERS, AI; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook; 30/05/2018 – Senator Mark Warner: Facebook’s move to create transparency around paid political ads isn’t going to be enough “Pretty darn good” – but misses the point, says Mark Warner; 09/04/2018 – Facebook has seized the people’s assets and must pay; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s High-Wire Act as Congress Scrutinizes Facebook; 24/04/2018 – Facebook removes accounts advertising stolen identities; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube have recently come under fire for offensive search suggestions; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of user profiles were harvested by an outside agency

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 3,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.52. About 143,510 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 13.35 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.