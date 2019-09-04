Concorde Asset Management Has Increased Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position; U S Bancorp (USB) Shareholder United Fire Group Has Decreased Stake by $912,000 as Stock Rose

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 1.06 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $248.17. About 136,197 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Paycom Ranks No. 6 on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim reported 1.61 million shares stake. Century has 0.42% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 286,846 shares. Community Bancorp Na, New York-based fund reported 54,713 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Howland Capital Management Lc holds 0.63% or 161,245 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 5.97 million shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,195 shares. 59,893 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Parsons Management Ri reported 67,428 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,450 shares. Indiana-based Indiana And Investment Mgmt has invested 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management reported 0.12% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Michigan-based Liberty Capital has invested 1.52% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).