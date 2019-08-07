Concorde Asset Management Has Increased Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position By $1.32 Million; Leucadia National Has Cut Polyone (POL) Holding By $340,489

Leucadia National Corp decreased Polyone Corp (POL) stake by 28.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp sold 11,741 shares as Polyone Corp (POL)’s stock rose 22.14%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 30,020 shares with $880,000 value, down from 41,761 last quarter. Polyone Corp now has $2.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 26,076 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 828.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Concorde Asset Management Llc acquired 146,195 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 163,836 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 17,641 last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $13.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 2.95M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock. 50,000 shares were bought by Green Anthony C, worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14. 300,000 shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN, worth $2.89M on Monday, May 6. Fallon Katherine Beirne had bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co accumulated 1.41M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 7,500 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 234,200 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 3,017 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 261,137 shares. Asset Management One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 665,095 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 683 are held by Spectrum Group. Atria Limited Liability Com accumulated 32,400 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 956,193 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Llc has 80,463 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 1.62M shares. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 4,600 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc reported 13,858 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management: $10 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) CEO Kevin Keyes on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Dividend Growth Portfolio July Update: 41 Holdings, 5 Buys, 1 Sell, 1 Covered Call – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 3,931 shares to 19,803 valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEI) stake by 7,519 shares and now owns 3,207 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PolyOne Reschedules its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on PolyOne mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PolyOne Raises Q2 Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold POL shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 58,737 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 169,238 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 11,270 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Us Savings Bank De reported 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Bahl Gaynor has 0.04% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 139,934 shares. Palisade Llc Nj reported 748,677 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 726,264 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc accumulated 377,214 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Inc has 0.06% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL).