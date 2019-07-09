Concorde Asset Management Has Boosted Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding By $407,760; Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Genomic Health had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $86 target in Thursday, February 21 report. See Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Upgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray 72.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $80.0000 55.0000

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $45 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $80 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $97 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 34.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Concorde Asset Management Llc acquired 3,398 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 18.99%. The Concorde Asset Management Llc holds 13,308 shares with $1.61M value, up from 9,910 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $7.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 195,817 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 0.04% or 10,300 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 0.02% stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company reported 13,143 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 336,579 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 84,506 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,535 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation has 19 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.16M shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Raymond James Fincl Svcs invested in 0.01% or 18,563 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 3,670 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 168,936 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks for the Rise of the 1-Person Business – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEFA, TEVA, WIX, INXN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Wix.com Ltd had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) rating on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. SunTrust maintained the shares of WIX in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Sell” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, February 20. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) stake by 38,786 shares to 27,562 valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 3,931 shares and now owns 19,803 shares. Ishares Tr (MTUM) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 184,878 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Vision Enters into a Strategic Research Collaboration with Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) on Telomere Length Assay; 21/05/2018 – New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of the Oncotype DX® Genomic Prostate Score™ Test in Guiding Treatment Decisions; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 32C TO 50C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 12/03/2018 – Harvard-MIT’s Broad Institute Powers Genomic Research in the Cloud; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 Rev $366M-$382M; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP BASIC EPS OF $0.00 TO $0.14 (NOT $0.16 TO $0.22)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $89.50 million activity. Cole G Bradley had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.21 million. The insider BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP sold $11.52 million. 2,963 shares were sold by Radford Jason W., worth $211,683. Shak Steven sold $3.71 million worth of stock. Vaughn James J had sold 3,000 shares worth $232,272.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Genomic Health, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Affinity Inv Advisors Llc owns 5,868 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). D E Shaw holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 169,828 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 4,438 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca invested in 0.07% or 13,140 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Impact Advsrs Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,665 shares. 200 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Limited. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 42,645 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Prudential Financial owns 234,291 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virtu Lc owns 0.02% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 4,701 shares. 4,892 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,276 shares.