Concorde Asset Management Has Boosted Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position by $1.32 Million; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 383,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 1.44M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 159,095 shares. Illinois-based West Family Investments has invested 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retail Bank Of The West invested in 147,792 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 230,435 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com has 3.73 million shares. Fincl Advisory Ser stated it has 21,015 shares. Cna Fincl owns 185,400 shares for 4.64% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Ltd accumulated 1.96 million shares or 1.69% of the stock. Newfocus Financial Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 62,743 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 905,322 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Family Firm holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,776 shares. Cidel Asset Inc has 293,420 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 111,251 shares stake. Blackrock has 2.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Ltd Liability reported 9,746 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc owns 41,752 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.25% or 1.12 million shares. 11,300 were reported by Cibc World Inc. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 686,456 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 261,137 shares. American Finance Group Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 218,381 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 141,223 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 307,500 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 650 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 852,063 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Salem Counselors holds 0.01% or 7,757 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru reported 4,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).