Concorde Asset Management Has Boosted Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding by $1.32 Million; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $340,935 as Stock Rose

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 9.16M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 21,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 20,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,183 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 1.97M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 10,230 shares. Moreover, Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 15,430 shares. Scotia Capital reported 17,035 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 2.66 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability owns 694,593 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Muhlenkamp & Com reported 207,364 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 208,791 shares. Principal Financial has 192,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alyeska Investment Gp Lp owns 956,193 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 7,193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Lc invested in 27,700 shares. Moreover, Chemical Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $478,000 worth of stock was bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) CEO Kevin Keyes on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management 6.95% PFD SER F declares $0.434375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Home Depot and Lowe’s: A Tale of Two Cities – Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.