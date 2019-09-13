Concorde Asset Management Cut Its Mfa Finl (MFA) Position by $1.31 Million; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Its Position by $492,507

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 89.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 186,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 22,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164,000, down from 209,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 1.14 million shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 4,244 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, down from 9,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 1.77M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 01/05/2018 – United Bans 25 Pet Breeds From Hold, Will Resume Flying Others; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines CFO Resigns After Less Than Two Years (Correct); 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 27/04/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT EXPECTED FROM UAL’S TERM LOAN RE; 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS TEAMS URGENTLY WORKING TO GET SYSTEMS BACK ONLINE; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES NAMES GERRY LADERMAN ACTING CFO

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “11 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns MFA Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:MFA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MFA Financial files to offer $400M in stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,850 shares to 9,453 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MFA’s profit will be $85.51M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 74,336 were reported by Roosevelt Inv Grp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 28,134 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp reported 9,008 shares stake. Dean Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 983,985 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company reported 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc holds 397,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 25,608 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 309,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 349,100 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Nomura Asset Management Company reported 0% stake.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.85 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,625 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Limited Co holds 2,931 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 20,050 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 14,524 shares. Cleararc Cap has 3,347 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 42,038 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 3,432 shares stake. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Com holds 597,041 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.11% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Us Bankshares De stated it has 11,822 shares. Moreover, Schroder Mngmt Grp has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 253,637 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Advisors has 0.34% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). First Manhattan Co, New York-based fund reported 25 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,286 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 48,304 shares to 291,927 shares, valued at $32.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Airlines brings in new partner to help reach eco-skies goals – Chicago Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “United Airlines Is Betting on International Growth – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Slide to Start September – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Continental (UAL) Issues Update on 2019 & 2020 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Continental (UAL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.