Concorde Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Stock Rose; Associated Banc-Corp Has Lowered Its Holding in Lam Research (LRCX) by $1.54 Million

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 6,943 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, down from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 8,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 108,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.47M, down from 117,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.60 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.56 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

