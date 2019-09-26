Concorde Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); Salient Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position in Oneok New (OKE) as Stock Value Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 541,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.09 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 1.65 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $178.93. About 10.60 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally speaks but not everyone is satisfied; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook suspends data analytics firm CubeYou – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – MPs call for Zuckerberg to explain Facebook data scandal; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS SENT TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR SECOND VERSION OF THE SURVEY APP, WHICH PULLED USER DATA THAT WAS THEN LEAKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – FT; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.29 million shares to 6.95M shares, valued at $70.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 496,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.96M shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.'s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Facebook Bets Big on Human Brains Controlling Computers – The Motley Fool" on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

