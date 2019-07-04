Concorde Asset Management Boosted Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Winfield Associates Has Decreased Position by $982,560

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 199,352 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Here's Why You Should Retain Wix.com (WIX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq" on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Wix.com (WIX) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq" published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Earnings: 2 Hot Tech Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq" on May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 239,988 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 0.05% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). White Elm Lc invested in 0.99% or 31,209 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc has 32,162 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 2,000 shares. Pier Ltd Co holds 62,100 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Ci Invs stated it has 0.23% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 312,546 shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Rice Hall James & Ltd Company holds 2% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 515,324 shares. Navellier Associates owns 3,100 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Limited Co owns 45,872 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 39,188 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.62 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Ltd holds 0.08% or 1,908 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi reported 1,268 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 977,767 shares or 6.93% of all its holdings. 659 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Castleark Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 37,212 shares. Cypress Capital Gru reported 1,474 shares. Raymond James Na holds 7,639 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1 shares. Community Trust & Inv has 7,186 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Hl Lc holds 0.13% or 4,803 shares. 2,227 were reported by City Trust Com Fl. Signaturefd Ltd has 4,510 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability owns 12,844 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. First Corp In has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sands Llc invested in 7.22% or 1.32M shares.