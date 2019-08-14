Concorde Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) as Valuation Rose; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Netapp (NTAP) Stake by $483,000; Market Valuation Declined

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $243.58. About 453,755 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 2.59 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,000 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, NTAP, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp Offers Rising Dividend Income, Six Consecutive Annual Dividend Hikes (NTAP) – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp (NTAP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Shares Down on Soft Outlook – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: CLDR,SVMK,PINS,NTAP – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Weak Storage Business Hurt NetApp’s (NTAP) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd accumulated 1.80M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 47,307 shares stake. Bridgewater Associates Lp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 3.79M were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Aqr Mgmt owns 1.59 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd owns 233,709 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co owns 6,697 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.07% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 415,659 shares. American Century Inc holds 0.12% or 1.73 million shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 16 shares. Hartford Mngmt Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sei Invests holds 333,193 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 307,085 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,428 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).