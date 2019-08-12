Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources Inc. 106 3.44 N/A 2.85 34.29 Ring Energy Inc. 5 1.12 N/A 0.23 10.89

In table 1 we can see Concho Resources Inc. and Ring Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ring Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Concho Resources Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Concho Resources Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ring Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Concho Resources Inc. and Ring Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Concho Resources Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. From a competition point of view, Ring Energy Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concho Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ring Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Concho Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Concho Resources Inc. and Ring Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources Inc. 1 1 10 2.83 Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concho Resources Inc.’s average target price is $141.5, while its potential upside is 96.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Concho Resources Inc. and Ring Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 82.2%. 0.5% are Concho Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Ring Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concho Resources Inc. -4.48% -5.53% -10.2% -19.29% -34.51% -4.97% Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77%

For the past year Concho Resources Inc. was less bearish than Ring Energy Inc.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. beats Ring Energy Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.