Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources Inc. 100 3.46 N/A 2.85 34.29 Ensco Rowan plc 12 0.00 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Concho Resources Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Concho Resources Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Ensco Rowan plc is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concho Resources Inc. Its rival Ensco Rowan plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Ensco Rowan plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Concho Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Concho Resources Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources Inc. 1 1 8 2.80 Ensco Rowan plc 1 2 2 2.40

Concho Resources Inc. has an average price target of $119.4, and a 71.35% upside potential. On the other hand, Ensco Rowan plc’s potential upside is 36.64% and its consensus price target is $11.3. Based on the results delivered earlier, Concho Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Ensco Rowan plc, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concho Resources Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 55.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Concho Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ensco Rowan plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concho Resources Inc. -4.48% -5.53% -10.2% -19.29% -34.51% -4.97% Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92%

For the past year Concho Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Ensco Rowan plc

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. beats Ensco Rowan plc on 9 of the 10 factors.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.