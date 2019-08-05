Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Reaches $70.00 52 Week Low; Portolan Capital Management Cut 8X8 (EGHT) Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) stake by 5.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 43,829 shares as 8X8 Inc. (EGHT)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 776,035 shares with $15.68 million value, down from 819,864 last quarter. 8X8 Inc. now has $2.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 135,980 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M

The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) hit a new 52-week low and has $64.40 target or 8.00% below today’s $70.00 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $14.64B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $64.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.17B less. The stock decreased 3.91% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 504,421 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING

Among 7 analysts covering 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 8X8 had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of EGHT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21. Bank of America maintained the shares of EGHT in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, May 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Rosenblatt downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2700 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Guggenheim initiated 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) rating on Monday, March 11. Guggenheim has “Hold” rating and $20 target. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Sell”.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Upland Software Inc. stake by 123,021 shares to 829,591 valued at $35.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cai International Inc. (CAP) stake by 93,456 shares and now owns 268,586 shares. Kvh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.64 billion. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. It has a 26.87 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.