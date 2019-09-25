Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Reaches $69.61 After 7.00% Down Move; Corecommodity Management Raised Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Stake By $582,690

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) stake by 55.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 97,115 shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 270,568 shares with $1.78M value, up from 173,453 last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del now has $1.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.505. About 4.38M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 571,867 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts ConchoThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $14.00B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $64.74 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CXO worth $979.79 million less.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81M for 23.20 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.00 billion. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. It has a 26.72 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by HARPER JACK F. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $49,084 was made by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Schroer Brenda R on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 was made by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. 2,000 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $139,800 were bought by Merriman Gary A.

Among 11 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Concho Resources has $16500 highest and $6400 lowest target. $115.82’s average target is 66.38% above currents $69.61 stock price. Concho Resources had 19 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CXO in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13100 target in Friday, July 12 report. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by TD Securities on Wednesday, September 4 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concho Resources: The Share Buybacks Are Reckless – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Concho Resources Stock Cratered 25% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concho Resources Underdelivers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “A Big Risk Premium Could Stay in the Oil Market for Years: 4 Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Concho to sell $925M of assets to new Houston-based energy co. – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J had bought 2,415 shares worth $10,039 on Tuesday, August 27.

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.38’s average target is 86.02% above currents $4.505 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 30 report. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $900 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 156,589 shares to 119,740 valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,740 shares and now owns 16,247 shares. Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Callon Petroleum Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPE) 7.0% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biggest Hedge Fund Buys of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NVR (NVR) Set to Join S&P 500, Replacing Jefferies Financial (JEF); Jefferies, II-VI (IIVI) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum (CPE), PriceSmart (PSMT) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.