Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) and Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Comparing side by side

Since Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) and Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources Inc. 110 5.02 N/A 2.85 39.76 Seadrill Limited 8 0.40 N/A -14.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Concho Resources Inc. and Seadrill Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Concho Resources Inc. and Seadrill Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8% Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concho Resources Inc. and Seadrill Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources Inc. 0 1 11 2.92 Seadrill Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Concho Resources Inc. has a 49.52% upside potential and an average target price of $150.91.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Concho Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.24% of Seadrill Limited are owned by institutional investors. Concho Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 27.34% of Seadrill Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concho Resources Inc. 2.83% -1.87% -5.21% -17.02% -24.76% 10.21% Seadrill Limited 2.22% -20.22% -11.08% -59.09% -91.39% -24.31%

For the past year Concho Resources Inc. has 10.21% stronger performance while Seadrill Limited has -24.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. beats Seadrill Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.