Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Concho Resources Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.05% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concho Resources Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.64% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Concho Resources Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 11.60% 8.00% Industry Average 70.11% 26.75% 11.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Concho Resources Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources Inc. N/A 110 39.76 Industry Average 561.54M 800.92M 15.21

Concho Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Concho Resources Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Concho Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources Inc. 0 1 11 2.92 Industry Average 1.75 1.83 2.50 2.53

With average price target of $150.91, Concho Resources Inc. has a potential upside of 47.46%. As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 20.89%. Based on the data given earlier the analysts’ belief is that Concho Resources Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Concho Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concho Resources Inc. 2.83% -1.87% -5.21% -17.02% -24.76% 10.21% Industry Average 3.98% 4.67% 7.15% 25.34% 7.85% 25.43%

For the past year Concho Resources Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concho Resources Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Concho Resources Inc.’s rivals have 1.87 and 1.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concho Resources Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concho Resources Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Concho Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Concho Resources Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.86 which is 86.39% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Concho Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.