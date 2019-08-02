Concho Resources (CXO) to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased By $2.34 Million Its Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stake

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:CXO) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Concho Resources Inc’s current price of $75.97 translates into 0.16% yield. Concho Resources Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 22.23% or $21.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 17.84 million shares traded or 824.29% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) stake by 29.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as Southern First Bancshares In (SFST)’s stock rose 12.31%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 167,392 shares with $5.67 million value, down from 238,280 last quarter. Southern First Bancshares In now has $296.47M valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 25,496 shares traded or 47.96% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

More recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/25/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Southern First (SFST) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mendon Capital Advisors accumulated 1.18% or 287,242 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 8,021 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% or 15,600 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Elizabeth Park Capital holds 2.27% or 167,392 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,381 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 147,700 shares. Northern Corp holds 81,877 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 528,223 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 8,592 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 2,462 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Among 11 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Concho Resources has $182 highest and $124 lowest target. $148.64’s average target is 95.66% above currents $75.97 stock price. Concho Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13100 target in Friday, July 12 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Concho Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.24 billion. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. It has a 29.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold Concho Resources Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.09% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Pictet Asset holds 71,121 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 47,423 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). American Century has invested 0.28% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Hl Financial Service Lc reported 40,766 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 27 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 59,558 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity reported 12,229 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co reported 16,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.13% or 156,561 shares in its portfolio.