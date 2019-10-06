Concho Resources (CXO) Stake Upped by Grassi Investment Management; Gmt Capital Has Upped Its Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Position by $6.53 Million

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 123,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 901,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.34M, up from 778,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Concho Resources (CXO) by 186.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 5,225 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $539,000, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Concho Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 1.96 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 99,579 shares to 185,148 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 100 shares. 5.42 million were reported by Primecap Management Co Ca. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 39,100 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Alps reported 0% stake. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 464,133 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1.28M shares. World Asset Management invested in 13,930 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 241 shares. Nordea invested in 0% or 10,453 shares. First Republic Management holds 0% or 5,731 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Stevens Capital Management Lp reported 32,675 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 2.33 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department reported 8 shares stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought $492,240 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by HARPER JACK F. $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by Schroer Brenda R. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $139,800 was bought by Merriman Gary A.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 55,645 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 16,475 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 31,996 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Atwood And Palmer stated it has 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Captrust Advisors reported 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Community & Inv Company holds 8,679 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 755,348 shares. 4,544 were reported by Dupont Mgmt Corporation. Advisory Services Network Limited Com invested in 0% or 75 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 47,228 shares. 2,000 are owned by Cumberland Prtn Ltd. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Co holds 43,568 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,704 shares to 79,800 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 59,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).