Concho Resources (CXO) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Cut Holding; Farallon Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $64.35 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.76M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $261.44. About 269,743 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 11,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 263,814 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 275,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 213,123 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd Shs by 218,992 shares to 867,590 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 75,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Telefonica S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TEF).

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 9,131 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co reported 13,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Moreover, Calamos Advsr has 0.05% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 74,731 shares. Buckingham accumulated 73,812 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 8,260 shares. The New York-based M&T State Bank Corp has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ami Asset Mgmt holds 91,551 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. 681 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Cibc Markets owns 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 9,045 shares. 153,419 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.05% or 1.51M shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 28,617 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by HARPER JACK F. Shares for $49,084 were bought by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. Schroer Brenda R bought $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, August 15. On Wednesday, February 27 Merriman Gary A bought $223,020 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 2,000 shares.

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.