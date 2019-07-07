Concho Resources (CXO) Shareholder Capital World Investors Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined; As Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Share Price Rose, Halsey Associates Boosted Position by $1.11 Million

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 663,611 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 billion, down from 23.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 1.06M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,144 were accumulated by Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 3,627 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Korea Corporation reported 5,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Asset Management holds 64,607 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership reported 1.61 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 4,514 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 55,229 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 3,919 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 2.99% stake. Boltwood Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Scopus Asset Lp invested in 900,408 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc holds 94,547 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 5,224 shares to 194,354 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,130 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.03% or 25,000 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 13,372 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). S&Co holds 0.04% or 3,335 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.04% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 119,595 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,534 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 39,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 6,163 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 250 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communications owns 5,828 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions Fin holds 0% or 142 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.08% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 340,999 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott International Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 712,532 shares to 12.71 million shares, valued at $1.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes (A Ge Co Cl A) by 64,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CXO’s profit will be $186.55 million for 27.13 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

